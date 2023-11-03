Minimum wage for RMG workers may be fixed Nov 7

Says state minister after talks with union leaders amid protests for better wage

Garment workers stage demonstrations blocking a road in the capital’s Mirpur-11 yesterday demanding their minimum monthly wages be fixed at Tk 23,000 and punishment of those who attacked their recent demos. Police fired tear gas and sound grenades to break up the protesters. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The garment factory workers' minimum wage might be settled on November 7 when the stakeholders hold a meeting, said Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment.

A monthly salary of Tk 10,400, as proposed by the owners, is illogical, she said yesterday.

The government is working to negotiate a salary that will be acceptable to all, and the labour ministry will soon propose an amount to the wage board, she told reporters after a meeting with union leaders in the capital's Srama Bhaban.

Earlier, the workers' proposal for a monthly salary of Tk 20,393 was rejected by the owners.

In another development, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) yesterday asked owners to reopen the near-300 factories that have been shuttered amid workers' unrest in Mirpur, Gazipur, Savar, and Ashulia.

The BGMEA asked owners to take law enforcers' assistance if need be.

At yesterday's briefing, Monnujan said the workers demanded ration cards for some daily essentials, adding that the matter is in government's consideration.

Monnujan said she and the prime minister recently discussed how a ration card can be launched for garment factory workers.

Amirul Haque Amin, president of IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC), a global trade union, who was present at Monnujan's press briefing, said the basic salary should be 65 percent of the gross salary.

At present, basic salary is 51 percent of the gross, which starts at Tk 8,000 a month, he said, adding that the annual increment should be raised to 10 percent of the basic from the current 5.

Amin also proposed reducing the number of grades in garment workers' jobs from seven to five.

Towhidur Rahman, president at Bangladesh Apparel Workers Federation, said delays in fixing the minimum wage will deteriorate the situation in the sector.

He demanded compensation for the deceased workers and withdrawal of police cases against the workers.

In Ashulia, demonstrating workers yesterday vandalised a factory gate because it remained open while in the capital's Mirpur police used teargas and water cannons to disperse protesting workers.

At Mirpur-11 intersection, a woman worker of Apollo Garments said, "We are protesting because the ruling party men assaulted us for demanding better wages."

On Tuesday, unidentified men -- at least one with a firearm -- assaulted workers abstaining from work in Mirpur.

The incident happened in front of Epyllion Garments. Security guards at the factory said when the workers ran inside the factory, the men followed them and assaulted them again.

Officials of Islami Bank Hospital, where most of these injured workers were treated, said they received two workers with critical injuries. Twenty others received injuries to the head and spine.

The government yesterday deployed Border Guard Bangladesh in Ashulia and Mirpur.