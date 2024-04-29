A mindless act shatters family

They now grapple to make ends meet after death of sole earner in Gazipur rail sabotage in Dec last year

Mondays held a special place in the hearts of vegetable trader Aslam Mia's family in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila.

Every Monday night, their small tin-shed house used to be filled with the delicious aroma of special dishes prepared by Aslam's wife Fatema Akter.

Their three children waited all week for Monday afternoon, when Aslam would return from the capital, and on his way would bring either large fish or meat for the special dinner.

Occasionally, Aslam would surprise them with gifts, special snacks and fruits, adding an extra layer of joy to their lives in Rouha village.

For Aslam's part, he would travel the long distance to Dhaka every other day to sell the vegetables bought from local markets, but whatever the weekly routine, he made sure he was home on Mondays.

This picture of joy was shattered on December 13 last year.

An attack on the Mohanganj Express took Aslam's life when he was on his way to Dhaka. Criminals cut off a 20-foot section of rail track in Gazipur amid the countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies before the national election.

So far, nine people have been arrested.

"My children now have to look elsewhere and at others just to eat three proper meals a day. I can't bear to look at their faces," lamented Fatema.

The sudden death of the sole earner has plunged the family into grief and despair. Fatema now struggles daily to make ends meet, navigating through immense hardship.

Aslam's loss has ruined the stability the family once enjoyed because of his hard work.

"We were doing well. There were hardships, but there were moments of joy too. His demise has left my family in disarray," Fatema said.

The couple had allowed themselves to hope and dream about a better future for their children and were saving a portion of their earnings to ensure their education.

"But now, I have to figure out every day how to provide them with food. I cannot think how I will bear their educational costs," Fatema told The Daily Star recently.

"The situation is such that if we eat a meal, we have to think about the next one," lamented Fatema.

Sometimes, Fatema has to go without food or eat only a little to ensure that her children are fed.

She wanted the government to provide financial assistance.

The local UP chairman's allocation of 30kg rice to the family per month, along with occasional help from neighbours, provided slight relief during tough times in the last months since Aslam's death.

The social services department in Gafargaon has provided a battery-run rickshaw, which the family rents out for Tk 180 a day.

The couple got married in 2005 and has three children. Fatema's elder son Nahid Hasan Shuvo is a class-seven student at a local madrasa, daughter Arifa Akter Suborna, around 11 years old, also studies at a madrasa. They are old enough to realise that their father died and will never come back.

But three-year-old Abu Raihan does not. Sometimes, he goes to his father's grave and calls for him.

Failing to get a response, he asks his mother, "Ma, everyone's father comes home, but why does my father not come?"

"It rips me apart… I have no answer to give him," Fatema said, crying.

Aslam's mother and his two sisters were largely dependent on him. Losing the eldest son, his mother is still in shock.

After Aslam's death, different quarters including local political leaders pledged financial assistance to the family. However, the support never arrived, Fatema said.

"My husband was a good man. He was killed for no crime. If they had not cut the rail track, my kids would not be suffering now," she said.

"I want justice, I want punishment for those who have done this to my family," said Fatema knowing that even if justice is delivered her pains and sufferings won't go away.