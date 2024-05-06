Milton Samadder on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Milton Samadder, founder of Child and Old Age Care, on a four-day remand in a case filed over trafficking.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after investigating officer Sikdar Mohitul Alam, an inspector of the Detective Branch of police, produced him with a seven-day remand appeal, said a court police.

Earlier in the day, Milton was produced before the court on completion of a three-day remand in a case filed over fraudulence.

On Thursday, DB sub-inspector Kamal Pasha filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station against two people including Milton on charges of unauthorised burial and making fake death certificates.

Detectives detained Milton from the capital's Mirpur on May 1. Detectives seized at least 50 forged death certificates dated from 2019 to 2023 inside Milton's shelter.

Meanwhile, DB chief Harun Or Rashid told reporters yesterday that Milton himself operated on sick elderly individuals and children inside a supposed operation theatre at his shelter, even though he had no qualifications to do so.

Harun said they found Tk 1.25 crore in Milton's bank account, funds that were collected as donations for the welfare of shelter seekers.

Harun said Milton, who has millions of followers on social media, earned a lot through fraud by exaggerating numbers of shelter seekers.

"He earlier claimed that he had buried some 900 bodies. But now he told us that the number of bodies is 135. He could not even give proof for all. Why were these bodies not included in any registered books?" Harun asked.

The DB also interrogated Milton's wife Mitu Halder, a nurse by profession, as part of the ongoing investigation.

In another case, a man named M Rakib claimed he took a two-year-old child from the street to Milton's shelter on September 6, 2020, and donated Tk 10,000.

"After nine months, I learned that the boy was sold and trafficked," Rakib claimed in the case statement.