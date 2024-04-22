Migrant workers' protection should be prioritised during Qatar emir's visit: HRW

Human Rights Watch has called for Bangladesh and Nepal to prioritise labour protections for migrant workers as Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani begins visits to both these countries from today.

Al-Thani is expected to arrive in Bangladesh this afternoon from the Philippines and leave for Nepal on April 24. Both Bangladesh and Nepal are major sources for Qatar's migrant workforce, which makes up 88 percent of the country's population.

There are some 4,00,000 Bangladeshis, the second highest expatriate community after Indians, in Qatar.

"It is important for Qatar, Bangladesh, and Nepal to go beyond exchanging diplomatic pleasantries over their longstanding labour ties and seize this moment to publicly commit to concrete, enforceable protections that address the serious abuses that migrant workers in Qatar continue to face," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement today.

"The Qatari emir should not just meet heads of state, but also visit dialysis centres filled with migrant worker returnees from Qatar and speak with the families of workers who died in Qatar to see the grave consequences of inadequate Qatari labour protections."

Migrant workers from Bangladesh and Nepal have been indispensable to Qatar's economy, including in the preparation and delivery of the 2022 World Cup. The Qatar-to-Nepal and Bangladesh routes that the Qatari leader is taking are well-trodden, with thousands of workers making this journey daily.

As "guest workers" in a country that does not offer citizenship to most foreigners, the expectation is that workers come to Qatar to work, earn money, and, sooner or later, leave, the New York-based global rights watchdog said.

Qatar-based jobs have enabled migrant workers to send remittance back home to their families, but many workers leave Qatar worse off than before they migrated. They experience abuses that include wage theft, contract violations, and chronic illness linked to unsafe working conditions.

Many migrant workers do outdoor work and are exposed to Qatar's extreme heat, and the lack of worker protections from this serious health hazard can take a devastating toll. Some workers also have been deported for demanding their contractually owed wages and benefits.

"There have been thousands of unexplained deaths of young, healthy migrant workers in Qatar, and in many cases grieving family members receive neither an explanation of the reasons for their loved ones' deaths nor compensation from employers or Qatari authorities," HRW said.

The governments of Bangladesh and Nepal should not only highlight the importance of remittance but also the high costs that workers often bear to earn them, such as wage theft and recruitment fees.

A 2020 survey found that the average recruitment costs for Bangladeshis going to work in Qatar was about US$3,863, equivalent to 18 months of earnings in Qatar. Workers take out informal loans at exorbitant interest rates to pay the fees. An HRW study has shown the role of Qatar-based companies in driving up worker-paid recruitment fees.

Qatar's failure to safeguard worker rights and inadequate compensation mechanisms means that the responsibility is shifted to the origin countries' governments to address harm originating in Qatar, the HRW said.

Qatari authorities have introduced labour reforms, but Human Rights Watch has shown that they came too late and were too little and too narrow in scope. They have not abolished the abusive kafala (labour sponsorship) system that enables these abuses in its entirety, HRW said.

Qatari authorities have claimed these reforms were not about the World Cup alone but a part of a process that continues beyond the tournament. Yet post-World Cup, many workers were stranded in Qatar in difficult conditions.

The labour agreements that are anticipated to be updated and signed during the emir's visits should incorporate concrete provisions to address these issues, and the agreements themselves need to be made publicly available, HRW said.

"Diplomatic visits, labour agreements, or labour reforms ring hollow if homecoming continues to be marred by unpaid wages or benefits, chronic kidney disease, and uninvestigated and uncompensated deaths.

"Public commitments by the Qatari emir to concrete, enforceable worker protections during these two high-profile visits, including compensation to workers who faced serious abuses and families of the deceased, would be the best way to mark his trips to the homes of millions of current and former workers who have helped transform Qatar," Page said.