Medium of education should be mother language: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that the medium for education in educational institutions should be everyone's mother tongue.

"I think that our medium for education should be in our mother tongue. Besides, there should be scope to learn other languages too," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating a four-day programme of the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha to mark the Martyrs' Day and the International Mother Language Day-2024.

She said that for education, mother language is the most important thing.

"That's what I trust. If anyone gets education through their mother tongue then receiving that education, knowing that education, understanding that education would become much easier," she said.

But she said that at work the whole world is now so close to each other that learning other languages are also needed.

Sheikh Hasina said that as the children of the country are very much meritorious, it would not be a hard task for them to learn two or three languages.

She mentioned that in many countries of the world, this kind of system is present.

"As we have fought for our mother tongue, I think our medium of education should be the mother tongue...and this should start from the primary level," the PM said.

"If this learning process does not start from the primary level the children would not be capable of receiving it properly. This way the path to acquire knowledge will be easier and widened," she said.

The prime minister criticised the mentality of a section of parents to put their children in English-medium schools sans their mother tongue.

She also expressed dissatisfaction that a section of people in the country now pronounce Bangla in an English accent, which sounds very ridiculous.

Hasina, also chief patron of the institute, recalled the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Language Movement in 1952.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury also spoke on the occasion.

The prime minister also distributed prizes and certificates among the winners of the Linguistics Olympiad organised by the InternationalMother Language Institute.

At the outset, the premier laid a foundation stone of "Mujib 100 Years Museum and Archive" on the premises of the International Mother Language Institute.

Sheikh Hasina also unveiled covers of "Oshomapto Attojiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs) translated in ethnic minority languages, Matrybhasha Pedia and Marty Lingual Pocket Dictionary at the ceremony.

At the outset of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed to show respect to the language movement heroes for their sacrifice.

Children from different languages greeted the prime minister in their own mother languages on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

At the ceremony, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh Susan Vize presented a UNESCO Category-II contract renewal document to the prime minister.