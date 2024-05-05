Medical association polls Sept 21

The Bangladesh Medical Association is scheduled to hold its elections on September 21.

There has been no election to the association in the last seven years, even though it is supposed to hold polls every three years.

BMA leaders said the elections could not be held in previous years due to pandemic and national polls, among other reasons.

On March 25, the BMA Election Commission issued a notification announcing the 2024 election schedule. Doctors who became BMA members till April 24 can vote in the polls.

The draft and final voter lists will be published on May 24 and June 23 respectively.

The association currently has around 17,000 life members.

Dr Kawsar Alam, assistant office secretary of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, however, said there is no competition in the BMA polls.

"In previous elections, it was seen that every time a certain group of doctors were elected for BMA leadership. Different other sections of doctors or general practitioners did not even participate in the polls, and voter turnout has always been low, around 20-30 percent," he said.

"This is mainly because general doctors do not have confidence towards BMA leaders, as they remained largely inactive instead of working for the demands, safety and rights of medical practitioners," Alam added.