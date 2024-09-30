Media reform commission soon: info adviser

Information Adviser Nahid Islam has said they have taken the initiative to form a reform commission to address various regulatory issues concerning print and electronic media, along with social media.

He made the remarks at a virtual seminar on "media and communication policy reform in the new Bangladesh," organised by Bangladeshi Communication Scholars in North America last night, said a media release of the platform.

Nahid mentioned discussions are ongoing with various media-related groups, which have differing opinions on the commission's establishment.

While some support it, citing the need to address challenges faced by a free press, others express concerns that the commission might lead to increased regulation and restrictions, he added.

He acknowledged the fear among some stakeholders but emphasised the necessity of collaboration to create a framework for reform.

Nahid also said the interim government aims to establish the commission based on democratic aspirations, viewing laws not as control mechanisms but as guidelines for the media landscape.

The seminar was also attended by Bangladeshi academics from US-based universities and renowned Bangladeshi journalists.