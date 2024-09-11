Forming media commission on the cards

The interim government is actively considering forming a media commission to ensure that the media can operate without obstacles.

"Freedom of the press and freedom of expression have already been assured. We have made it clear that everyone should criticise us openly. We respect all opinions," he said in a televised address to the nation this evening.

He added that false and harassing cases filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Digital Security Act, and Cyber Security Act are being withdrawn.

A list of all repressive laws, including the Cyber Security Act, has been prepared, and these laws will soon be repealed or amended where necessary, Prof Yunus said.

"Assistance is being provided to expedite investigations and trials in five high-profile murder cases, including the killing of journalist couple Sagar and Runi," he added.