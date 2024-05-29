MBSTU students boycott classes

They demand proctor’s resignation for ‘failure to provide security’

Students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) in Tangail have indefinitely boycotted academic activities since Monday, demanding the proctor's resignation.

The students have locked his office, academic and administrative buildings, and all gates of the university.

Following a day-long sit-in in front of the proctor's office on Monday, they continued the protest from yesterday morning.

The unrest began on May 7 when a female student living in a nearby mess discovered a camera in the washroom window. She submitted a written complaint to the proctor the next day.

On May 19, students protested in front of the vice chancellor's office, arguing that the university authorities were responsible since female students had to reside in the mess despite one floor of their dormitory being vacant. The protesters said that since the authorities did not take any action, they protested again on May 26 and started boycotting classes and examinations on May 27.

Proctor Dr Mozammel Haque refused to comment. Asked, Vice Chancellor Dr Forhad Hossain said steps are being taken to address the issue.

The female student filed a GD with Tangail Sadar Police Station on May 23, seeking security, said Officer-in-Charge Lokman Hossain.

"Following a complaint from the university administration, police went to the site. The mess owner denied the allegation," he added.