Major parties’ absence doesn’t invalidate polls

Says CEC

An election does not lack legality if major political parties abstain from participation, but it undermines legitimacy, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday.

"If major political parties do not participate in polls, it will not be impure. The election will not be deemed illegal, but the universality, credibility, and fairness can be curtailed. However, questions may not be raised about its legality. The relationship between legality and legitimacy cannot be entirely ruled out," Awal said.

He made these remarks while addressing a reception organised by the newly elected executive committee of the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy, an organisation of journalists covering the Election Commission, at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

He said if the right adjustments are made, the election can become even better.

Regarding the upcoming upazila-level elections, he said, "Distinguished individuals, those who are locally popular -- not affiliated with any party, those who genuinely care for the people, and have connections with them, should contest the polls… Regardless of their party affiliation, they should participate and fulfill the promises made to the people after being elected".

"My experience in local government elections may be wrong, but I have always noticed that the turnout is very high. The involvement of people in local government elections is much more intense and profound," he added.

On recently concluded national polls, he said, "We have always advocated for participatory elections (12th parliament). In my last address to the nation, I mentioned that time has not run out for BNP. I spoke to the party leaders over the phone and sent them a semi-official letter (DO). But we did not receive their responses to our calls."

"It is not our consideration to judge whether the election [12th parliamentary election] was good or bad," he added.