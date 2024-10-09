Maha Shashthi today

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, begins today with Maha Shashthi at temples and puja mandaps across the country with due religious fervour.

This year, Durga Puja is being celebrated at 31,461 puja mandaps across the country, said Jayanta Kumar Dev, president of the Sarbajanin Puja Committee, during a press conference at the Dhakeshwari National Temple yesterday.

Jayanta Kumar however, expressed dissatisfaction over security, citing several recent attacks on different Durga Idols and temples across the country.

He said they received reports of attacks in Dhaka's Dhamrai, Kishoreganj Sadar, Narail Sadar, Cumilla's Chawk Bazar, Mymensingh's Gauripur, Lakshmipur's Ramganj, Lalmonirhat's Aditmari, Pabna's Sujanagar, Kishoreganj's Boro Vita, Nilphamari, Barishal's Bakerganj, and Chapainawabganj's Bottola, among other areas.

"However, we have learned that law enforcement agencies responded promptly to these incidents," said Jayanta Kumar.

"We do not want to see such attacks during the puja celebrations. While law enforcement agencies need to take action, that alone is not enough. The illuminated spirit of the state and collective social resistance must also play a role in ending this violence," he added.

"Furthermore, our focus should extend beyond the five days of puja security. If we aim to build a Bangladesh free from discrimination, we must prioritise security for all citizens throughout the year," Jayanta added.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan assured yesterday that there is no security threat surrounding this year's Durga Puja celebrations.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the Dhakeshwari National Temple, he said that special security measures have been implemented to ensure a peaceful festival.

"Volunteers at the mandaps, plainclothes police, temple-based law enforcement, and CCTV cameras have been arranged," the commissioner said.

He also mentioned that Durga Puja will be celebrated at 253 mandaps in the Dhaka Metropolitan area. Additionally, 15 locations have been designated for the immersion of idols, with special security measures in place for the Bijaya Dashami procession.

The commissioner urged that the immersion process be completed by 7:00pm and requested that no fairs be organised near temples during the festival.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir said all puja mandaps at the upazila level will be under surveillance using IP security cameras.

Using the internet, the cameras will send live footage of puja mandaps to respective UNO offices and local police stations, where they'll be monitored for any untoward incidents, he said at a press conference at Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

The government yesterday extended the festival holidays by one day. Mahfuz Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, confirmed the information during a press conference at the Dhakeshwari National Temple.

As per the government's decision, there will be a four-day holiday for puja celebrations from Thursday to Sunday.

This year, with Friday and Saturday already coinciding with the Durga Puja holiday before Dashami, the government decided to extend the holiday by a day to allow for longer celebrations.