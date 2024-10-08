Durga Puja to be celebrated at 31,461 mandaps nationwide

Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for Bengali Hindus, will be held at 31,461 puja mandaps across the country this year.

The festival will begin tomorrow with Maha Shashthi and conclude on Sunday with Bijaya Dashami.

This information was shared by Jayanta Kumar Dev, president of the Sarbajanin Puja Committee at a press conference at the Dhakeshwari National Temple today.

"Before Durga Puja, we received reports of attacks on Durga idols and temples in several locations. Incidents of vandalism and violence have been reported in Dhamrai of Dhaka, Kishoreganj Sadar upazila, Narail Sadar upazila, Lahiri Hat in Rangpur Sadar, Palash in Narsingdi, Kendua in Netrakona, Chawk Bazar in Cumilla, Daina union in Tangail, Gauripur in Mymensingh, Ramganj in Lakshmipur, Chandipur in Barguna's Galachipa, Bhanga in Faridpur, Sreepur in Sherpur, Aditmari in Lalmonirhat, Sujanagar in Pabna, Boro Vita in Kishoreganj, Nilphamari, Bakerganj in Barisal, and Bottola in Chapainawabganj. However, we have learned that law enforcement agencies responded promptly to these incidents," Jayanta said.

"We do not want to witness such attacks during the puja celebrations. While it is important for law enforcement agencies to take action, but that alone is not enough. The illuminated spirit of the state and collective social resistance must also play a role in ending this violence," he said.

"Furthermore, our focus should extend beyond the five days of puja security. If we aim to build a Bangladesh free from discrimination, we must prioritise security for all citizens throughout the entire year. Developing a non-communal spirit is essential for this transformation," he added.

Basudev Dhar, president of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, General Secretary Santosh Sharma, and Tapas Chandra Pal, general secretary of the Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee, were among others present at the conference.