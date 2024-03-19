LNG Processing: Capacity to grow more than demand

Says UK-based think-tank; idle facilities rack up capacity charges

Bangladesh will have surplus LNG regasification capacity based on the number of LNG terminals that are being planned, said a UK-based global think-tank Business Monitor International (BMI).

At present, there are two floating regasification units in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali with an annual capacity of 7.6 million tonnes (mtpa). Another four LNG terminals are planned, whose combined regasification capacity would be 21 mtpa.

One of the four LNG terminals would be a land-based one in Matarbari with a capacity to regasify another 7.6 mtpa LNG. Two floating terminals will be built in Moheshkhali and Payra, with the same capacity and by the existing two companies, Summit and Excelerate Energy.

In addition, the existing FSRU of Excelerate Energy will extend its capacity by 1 mtpa.

Petrobangla is also seeking to import 3.8 mtpa of gas from India's HEnergy.

The initial target is to import gas equivalent to around 1 mtpa from HEnergy through a 275km cross-border pipeline to feed the North West Power Generation Company's 800MW Rupsha combined-cycle power plant for 22 years.

Natural gas consumption will grow at an average annual rate of 1.8 percent throughout the ten-year forecast period.

"Based on the projected LNG import outlook, Bangladesh will have significant surplus LNG regasification capacity," BMI said in its recent Country Risk and Industry Research report.

Using the annual 7.6 million tonnes of regasification facilities, Bangladesh imported the highest 5.06 million tonnes in fiscal 2021-22, according to the data from Petrobangla. In the last fiscal year, the country imported 4.08 million tonnes of LNG.

It remains uncertain whether all new LNG terminals will be built in light of the existing factors such as the lack of gas transmission pipelines to support gas distribution and proposed piped natural gas imports from India, BMI said.

Just like the capacity charges for power plants, the regasification units have a fixed cost based on the installed capacity, a Petrobangla official told The Daily Star.

"Petrobangla could not utilise the full capacity until now," he said.

In 2023, Petrobangla signed two additional long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with QatarEnergy and Oman Trading International for importing 1.8 mtpa and 1.5 mtpa, respectively. The contracts will increase the LNG supply up to 6.8 mtpa after starting the deliveries in 2026.

"An increase in contracted LNG imports will reduce Petrobangla's exposure to spot market volatilities," the BMI report said.

The supply-demand imbalances are set to grow further as gas production has consistently fallen since peak production of 27.6 billion cubic metres in 2016.

"In an effort to reverse the production decline, Petrobangla announced in February 2023 its plans to drill 46 wells between 2023 and 2024; however, not much progress has been made."

The potential upside risks to gas reserves and production will largely depend on the success of these exploration activities, including the recently floated tender of offshore gas exploration.

BMI forecasted that gas production will decline by 3 percent annually and by 2028, will fall to below 20 billion cubic metres, widening the deficit to up to 18.4 billion cubic metres.

The biggest growth in demand for natural gas will come from the industrial sector, the report said, adding that the gas demand will increase in power plants as gas-fired plants' capacity will be 93 Terawatt-hour (TWh) in 2032 from 70 TWh in 2023.