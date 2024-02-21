Less severe but spreads fast

Says BSMMU vice chancellor on new Covid subvariant JN.1

The new JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 can infect even those who were given vaccine twice previously, said Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Patients diagnosed with the JN.1 coronavirus strain, however, exhibit few mild symptoms with low rate of hospitalisation, he also said.

Prof Sharfuddin was addressing a press conference yesterday, organised by BSMMU to announce the results of its latest genome sequencing research on Covid-19.

The World Health Organization has already termed JN.1 a "variant of interest" or "variant to watch for" as it is spreading fast.

In January 19, Bangladesh reported five people diagnosed with the new sub-variant, despite not having any travel history.

Amid a rising infection rate globally, WHO recently said the overall risk posed by the sub-variant is low, while the existing vaccines are enough to offer protection against it.

From the third week of January to the first week of February this year, BSMMU conducted genome sequencing of samples from 48 patients infected with the virus. The study identified the new JN.1 sub-variant in three patients who were given two doses of vaccine previously, said the BSMMU VC, who led the research.

"Two of them had travelled abroad recently," he said.

"The symptoms of this sub-variant are similar to other types, including fever, chills, sore throat, headache and other mild symptoms. Anyone with such symptoms should undergo a test," he also said.

"However, there is no option to continue research to know its long-term effects yet," he added.