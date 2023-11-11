‘Lathitila too precious to lose’

Rights activists condemn Ecnec approval for safari park in reserve forest

Environmental activists and concerned citizens have strongly criticised the government's move to establish a safari park in a reserve forest in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila.

They termed the decision an irresponsible and suicidal act by the government, undermining its constitutional commitment to protect the forests.

The Ecnec on Thursday approved the Tk 364.11 crore project of 5,631-acre "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Moulvibazar Project (Phase 1)", the country's third safari park, at Lathitila beat under Juri Forest Range of Patharia Hill Reserve.

The transboundary forest is linked to vast forestland of India's Assam and has been a reserved forest since 1920 under the Forest Act.

The reserve forest is home to more than 200 species, including critically endangered Chinese Pangolin, endangered Asiatic Elephant, Fishing Cat, Western Hoolock Gibbon, and endangered Indian Leopard.

In 2020, the project's feasibility study and master plan were initiated, and on October 25, 2021, the ministry concerned approved the report.

There has been widespread criticism as experts and environmentalists estimated that at least 10,000 trees would be felled for construction of park infrastructure, which would cause habitat loss to many species as well as biodiversity loss.

On October 17, seven eminent citizens wrote letters to all ministries and authorities concerned, requesting to backtrack from the project.

However, ignoring all requests and criticisms, the government approved the project in the area under the constituency of lawmaker Md Shahab Uddin, also minister for environment, forest and climate change.

"This is reckless behaviour towards the forest," said advocate Tabarak Hossain.

Sharif Jamil, coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh, said, "The project has been undertaken to benefit vested interest groups in the locality, violating the laws of the country. Those who are behind this project should have been punished rather than praised by awarding it approval."

Abdul Karim Kim, member of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, and Mokarom Hossain, nature and environment writer, echoed the same.

"The Ecnec decision is a regrettable example of how specific legal compulsions of protecting reserve forests are violated by those who are mandated to oversee the enforcement of laws...," said Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 18 eminent rights and environmental activists yesterday in a joint statement condemned the Ecnec and urged the government to scrap it to protect nature and wildlife.

Sultana Kamal, president of Manabadhikar Sangskriti Foundation; Rasheda K Chowdhury, chief executive of Ganasakkharata Ovijan; Dr Mujibur Rahman Hawladar, former chairman of National River Protection Commission; and Prof Anu Muhammad are among the signatories.