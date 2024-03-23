Landslide Prevention Project: Dying grasses expose CCC’s failures

The Chattogram City Corporation in 2018 initiated a pilot project to tackle landslides at a cost of Tk 20 lakh by planting Vetiver Grass, locally known as Binna Grass, in two hills.

However, with the planted grass saplings now being on their deathbed due to lack of maintenance, the entire project has ended up to be a failure. Officials concerned said the project is set to be closed.

"We failed to grow the grass to maturity due to lack of proper field knowledge," said Ashikul Islam, deputy director of the project and also executive engineer of CCC.

"CCC's main mandate includes construction of roads and drainage systems. This project, however, was totally research-based," he added.

This correspondent recently visited the project area and found that most grass saplings have dried up, while warehouse and sapling-beds are being used to keep scraps.

"These grass saplings are dying gradually. No official of this project came here in the last two years. I am just guarding the area at night," said a security guard of the project.

CCC took the pilot project as landslide is one of the major headaches of the port city during monsoon.

More than 400 residents died in landslides between 2000-2017 in Chattogram, according to a study of the Chittagong University.

Chaipattana Foundation, a Thailand-based charity organisation, had donated Tk 20 lakh to CCC for this project as part of a joint endeavor, said Biplab Das, project director and also a former engineer of the CCC.

Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, princess of Thailand, and AJM Nasir Uddin, former CCC mayor, inaugurated the project in May 2018.

The CCC planted hundreds of grass saplings, collected from a researcher as donation, surrounding Mitha Pahar and Batali Hill in port city's Tigerpass area that year. A project office, a warehouse and a sapling-bed were also constructed, said Biplab.

The CCC also started distributing roots from matured grass to city dwellers for planting. At least 30 people collected the grass from CCC between 2019-21, according to project data.

Besides, CCC sent a Tk 3 crore Development Project Proposal (DPP) in this regard to the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change in 2019. The proposal, however, is still stuck in red tape while the grasses are dying.

"Vetiver is effective in preventing soil erosion during monsoon. CCC's project failed due to inappropriate planning," said Kamal Hossain, a former professor of the institute of forestry and environmental science at CU.

"Since the outcome is not as per expectation, we decided to shut down this project," said Sheikh Muhammed Touhidul Islam, chief executive officer of CCC.

Asked if the money was wasted due to CCC's wrong planning, the official did not comment.

"The state agency can't avoid the accountability of wasting this money," said Akter Kabir Chowdhury, president of Sachetan Nagarik Committee, a citizens' platform.