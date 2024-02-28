Kuakata mayor’s move draws flak

Despite protests, work to construct a public toilet allegedly encroaching upon the land of a Buddhist temple continues. Photo: Star

A public toilet in a tourist destination is always a good idea. But not when it comes at the cost of a 240-year-old ancient Buddhist temple of an indigenous community.

Despite protests from the local Rakhine community, Kuakata municipal authorities in Patuakhali have initiated construction works for public toilets, allegedly encroaching upon the lands of the revered temple.

However, the municipal mayor has said the land belongs to the municipality, and the toilets are intended for the welfare of tourists visiting the area. But temple authorities have vehemently opposed this move and have filed an official application with the Patuakhali deputy commissioner, urging immediate intervention to halt the construction.

The 240-year-old Srimangal Buddha Bihar, near the Rakhine Women's Market and frequented by tourists visiting the Kuakata sea beach, finds itself embroiled in a legal battle over land ownership. This dispute has been ongoing between the temple's authorities and the Bangladesh Water Development Board, with a case lingering in court.

The construction work must be stopped immediately. Otherwise, the temple authorities will face irreparable losses, said the application signed by Indra Bansh Bante, principle of the temple.

Despite a court-issued injunction in February 2021 barring the construction of any structure on the contested land, the municipal authorities proceeded with the construction of public toilets on Saturday night, sparking further controversy and outrage within the indigenous community.

Kuakata municipal authorities started construction of public toilets on Saturday night at around 8:00pm, according to the application filed with the DC.

"The move to construct public toilets on the land of a religious institution is motivated," it said.

"The construction work must be stopped immediately. Otherwise, the temple authorities will face irreparable losses," said the application signed by Indra Bansh Bante, principal of the temple.

"We have all legal documents of ownership of the land. The land is a holy place for us. Some ancient Buddhist idols have been buried there. But the municipal authorities are constructing toilets in our holy place," said Indra Bansh Bante, also the general secretary of the temple committee.

A local woman, Luma Rakhine, said, "Some influential people are trying to grab our land on the pretext of constructing toilets. It is not acceptable."

Dipayan Barua, a member of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, said, "Many places are lying idle where toilets can be constructed. But they [municipal authorities] have chosen the temple's land. It is a repressive and communal attitude."

Dhaka University Prof Robaet Ferdous, who works for the welfare of the Rakhine community, said, "Any development activity in that area should be undertaken following discussions with the Rakhine people."

Contacted, Kuakata Municipality Mayor Anwar Hossain Hawlader said, "We have taken the initiative to construct a two-room public toilet for tourists. This is not the temple's land. Rather, the land is owned by the municipality."

Patuakhali's DC Md Nur Kutubul Alam said, "We will take necessary measures following discussion with the municipal authorities and local UNO."