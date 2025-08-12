Key road turns impassable

At least a 10-kilometre stretch from Jagdishpur to Shahjibazar in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj has become virtually impassable due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance, causing immense suffering for thousands of residents.

The road, a key link connecting several industrial zones to the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, is riddled with potholes and water at several points, posing hazards for all types of vehicles.

Locals said the road, despite being vital for transportation of goods and daily commuting, has not been repaired in years.

"Every day we risk accidents. The road is full of potholes and water. It's been like this for two years," said Rashid Mia, a driver who uses the route daily.

Sadhon Karmakar, a former UP member of Jagdishpur Bazar, said, "This road is essential -- it's the only link to the district town for many people."

With so many factories now lining both sides, it should be widened and renovated for workers and other commuters; but nothing has been done, he added.

The poor condition is also hampering education. "It's very difficult for students to reach school. I don't understand why the authorities are ignoring it," said Nurullah Bhuiyan, a teacher at Jagdishpur JC High School.

"This road was last paved about 10 years ago. No renovation has been done since then. The road is crucial for tourists, but now it's completely broken," said Simon Mormu, a member of Teliapara Tea Garden Union Parishad.

Contacted, Madhabpur LGED Engineer Rezaul Nabi said, "We have submitted a project proposal for financial allocation to repair several roads, including the Jagdishpur Road. If approved in the current fiscal year, the road will be repaired."