Karwan Bazar wholesale market to be relocated after Eid

The wholesale kitchen market at Karwan Bazar will be relocated to Amin Bazar after Eid-ul-fitr, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam yesterday.

The risky abandoned building of Karwan Bazar will be demolished at the same time, the mayor said while addressing a view exchange meeting with the wholesale traders at Gabtoli.

He said the city corporation will allot shops to the affected traders at the Amin Bazar wholesale market and those who won't relocate will have to "bear their own responsibility."

"If anyone does not go there even after being allotted, then it will be re-allotted to others as per rules," said the mayor.

In the first phase, 62 shops at the first floor and 114 shops at the second floor of Karwan Bazar market will be relocated to Amin Bazar market complex.

Besides, 180 tin-shed shops will be relocated to the open space of Amin Bazar market.

"Karwan Bazar is now at the heart of Dhaka. A wholesale market cannot exist in the heart of a city," the mayor said. He blamed the wholesale market for traffic jams in the area.

Speaking at the event, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan warned that the Karwan Bazar wholesale market building poses a significant risk, potentially resulting in casualties in the event of an accident or fire.

"According to the Prime Minister's directive, no business can be allowed to run in hazardous buildings. After the Eid, the traders of the Karwan Bazar kitchen market will start moving. Businessmen will have to prepare for this," he said.