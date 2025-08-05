IUB holds events to mark July uprising anniv

A two-week series of student-led events concluded yesterday at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), marking the first anniversary of the July uprising.

The IUB Theatre Club staged a play called "Biplobi Protichhobi" during the closing programme, followed by protest songs performed by the IUB Music Club.

Earlier, Media and Communication students presented their thesis papers at a seminar titled "Digital Dissent and its Imaginaries".

From August 2 to 4, several exhibitions were held on campus.

On July 31, students from Environmental Trailblazers and DEA-IUB led a clean-up drive in Bashundhara Residential Area, joined by IUB Board of Trustees Chairman Didar A Husain and Vice Chancellor Prof M Tamim.