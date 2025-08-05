Bangladesh
City Desk
Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:01 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

IUB holds events to mark July uprising anniv

Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:01 AM
City Desk
Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:01 AM

A two-week series of student-led events concluded yesterday at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), marking the first anniversary of the July uprising.

The IUB Theatre Club staged a play called "Biplobi Protichhobi" during the closing programme, followed by protest songs performed by the IUB Music Club.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, Media and Communication students presented their thesis papers at a seminar titled "Digital Dissent and its Imaginaries".

From August 2 to 4, several exhibitions were held on campus.

On July 31, students from Environmental Trailblazers and DEA-IUB led a clean-up drive in Bashundhara Residential Area, joined by IUB Board of Trustees Chairman Didar A Husain and Vice Chancellor Prof M Tamim.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঘনিষ্ঠ মিত্র ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প ও বেনিয়ামিন নেতানিয়াহু। ফাইল ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘নেতানিয়াহুকে যুদ্ধ বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য করুন’, ট্রাম্পকে ৬০০ সাবেক ইসরায়েলি কর্মকর্তা

ট্রাম্পকে পাঠানো চিঠিতে কর্মকর্তারা বলেন, ‘আমাদের পেশাদারি মূল্যায়ন হলো, হামাস এখন আর ইসরায়েলের প্রতি কোনো ধরনের কৌশলগত হুমকি সৃষ্টি করছে না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ভারতীয় পণ্যে আরও শুল্ক আরোপের হুমকি ট্রাম্পের, নয়াদিল্লির প্রতিবাদ

১৯ মিনিট আগে