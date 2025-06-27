Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:01 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:09 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Holy Ashura on July 6

Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:01 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:09 AM
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:01 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:09 AM
Holy Ashura 9 August
Photo: UNB
The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the Battle of Karbala, will be observed in the country on July 6, as the moon marking the beginning of Muharram was sighted yesterday.

 

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the Battle of Karbala, will be observed in the country on July 6, as the moon marking the beginning of Muharram was sighted yesterday.

So, the month of Muharram of 1447 Hijri begins today. Therefore, the holy Ashura will be observed on July 6, according to an Islamic Foundation press release issued yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at Islamic Foundation conference room in the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the evening.  Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain chaired the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কুমিল্লায় ধর্ষণের ঘটনায় প্রধান আসামিসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৫ 

আজ রোববার সকালে কুমিল্লার পুলিশ সুপার নাজির আহমেদ খান দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে এ তথ্য নিশ্চিত করেছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

উত্তরায় মব সৃষ্টি করে হোটেল দখলের চেষ্টা, আটক ৯

২১ মিনিট আগে