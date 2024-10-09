High Court gets 23 new judges

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court yesterday got 23 new additional judges for the next two years.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointments in line with Article 98 of the constitution, raising the number of HC judges to 101.

Law ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect yesterday.

The newly appointed HC judges are Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, Justice Syed Enayet Hossain, Justice Md Mansoor Alam, Justice Syed Zaheed Mansoor, Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja, Justice Md Jabid Hossain, Justice Mubina Asaf, Justice Kazi Waliul Islam, Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, Justice Md Abdul Mannan, Justice Tamanna Rahman, Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud, Justice Md Hamidur Rahman, Justice Nasreen Akhtar, Justice Sathika Hossain, Justice Syed Mohammad Tajrul Hossain, Justice Md Taufique Inam, Justice Yusuf Abdullah Sumon, Justice Sheikh Tahsin Ali, Justice Faiz Ahmed, Justice Md Sagir Hossain, Justice Shikder Mahmudur Razi and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will administer oath to the new judges today, an SC source said.