Heavy rains inundate low-lying areas in Sirajganj

The low-lying areas along the Jamuna river of Sirajganj have been inundated and some new areas are under threat of flooding as water level in the river swelled due to continued heavy rainfall and upstream water flow.

Over the past 24 hours till this morning, the water level at the Sirajganj point increased by 68 centimetres, although it was still flowing below the danger mark.

Despite still under the danger level, the rapid rise has already flooded several low-lying areas along the river, raising concerns among locals about an early flooding this year.

Residents of river-adjacent upazilas such as Shahjadpur, Chauhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur, and parts of Sirajganj Sadar are particularly worried, with fears that croplands in low-lying areas may soon go underwater.

Riverbanks have already collapsed in some locations, with worsening conditions in parts of Sirajganj Sadar and Shahjadpur upazilas.

Nazmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of the local Water Development Board, said preventive measures are being taken as the water may continue to rise for another two to four days.

However there is currently no immediate risk of severe flooding, he added