Heatwave cost Bangladesh $21b last year

Rise in heatwave days reducing labour capacity, shows Lancet Countdown report

Heat exposure had severe economic consequences for Bangladesh last year, leading to an estimated income loss of $21 billion due to reduced labour capacity, according to the latest Lancet Countdown report.

The previous year, the figure stood at $19 billion.

Agricultural workers were particularly affected, experiencing 63.5 percent of the potential hours lost and 54 percent of the associated income losses, said the 2024 report titled "Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change: Facing Record-breaking Threats from Delayed Action"

The study released on Tuesday said nearly 26.5 billion potential labour hours were lost due to heat exposure in 2023.

Individuals faced moderate or higher heat stress risks for approximately 2,800 hours a year from 2014 to 2023, which is equivalent to one-third of the year during light outdoor activities, it added.

Exposure to high temperatures threatens people's lives, health, and wellbeing, leading to death and heat-related disease, and increasing healthcare demand during heatwave episodes, the report said.

People aged above 65, socio economically deprived communities, very young children, pregnant women, and those with underlying health problems are particularly at risk due to exposure to high temperatures, found the study.

From 2014 to 2023, infants and adults aged over 65 (who mainly stay indoors during heatwaves) experienced 8.6 and 8.1 heatwave days per year on average.

"In 2023 alone, the same groups were exposed to record highs of 20.9 and 20 heatwave days per year," the report said.

Beside the heatwave, continued use of fossil fuels and biomass lead to high levels of air pollution, which increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, adverse pregnancy outcomes, and impose a high burden of disease and mortality, it added.

Air pollution is believed to have caused more than 2.12 lakh deaths in Bangladesh in 2021, the report said, adding that around 40 percent of these deaths were caused by fossil fuel usage. The Lancet Countdown has calculated the monetised value of the premature deaths at $52.6 billion.

According to Lancet Countdown's 2020 report, the air pollution caused deaths of around 1 lakh people in the country.

The shift in temperature and precipitation associated with climate change is also causing many infectious diseases, including vector-borne, food-borne, and water-borne ones, the study found.

Besides, droughts, sand and dust storms and increasingly frequent and intense wildfires threaten crop yields, undermine food security, water security and sanitation, and increase the risk of malnutrition and infectious disease transmission, it said.

"Each year from 2019-2023, an average 82 percent of Bangladesh's land area experienced at least one month of extreme drought," it added.