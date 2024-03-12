Health services should reach the marginalised

Says Samanta Lal Sen

Health services should reach marginalised people to lessen the mounting pressure on public hospitals, said health and family welfare minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday.

He was talking to reporters after visiting Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as part of his countrywide tour to monitor health care facilities across the country, particularly at public hospitals.

"Pressure on the medical college hospitals will never be reduced if we fail to provide healthcare to the marginalised population," he added.

No private hospitals will be approved without required equipment for surgeries, he added.

"If any accident occurs during surgeries, the concerned hospital and doctor will have to take responsibility," he said.

The health minister expressed satisfaction at the overall environment at RMCH.

"Upon taking office, I visited hospitals in Chattogram and Sylhet. Rajshahi Medical College Hospital impressed me the most. It was cleaner than the others."

"My visits will continue. No hospital will be allowed to function without maintaining preconditions," he reiterated.

When journalists asked him about an old district hospital in Rajshahi which is currently out of operation, the health minister said,"We will reopen the hospital to reduce pressure on patients in RMCH. We will do it by solving the manpower shortages."

While responding to another question, he said he is looking into the allegations that interns are harassing patients at hospitals.

The minister visited Naogaon the previous day.