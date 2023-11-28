Harassment, lack of security key reasons: speakers

Gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and inadequate security at workplace are key reasons for the declining women workers' participation in the readymade garment sector, said speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

The roundtable titled "Investing to Prevent Violence Against Women", was organised by IndustriAll Bangladesh Council (IBC) at CIRDAP, marking International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

According to Bangladesh Gender Platform and Institute of Labour studies, sexual complaints committee exist at most factories. However, most of them are inactive.

"The rights of female workers need to be protected to building a strong future workforce. Ratification of ILO Convention 190 and proper implementation of HC's 2009 rule can bring positive change," said Md Anamul Hoque, director of labour department.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, secretary general of IBC, asserted the importance of mandating anti-harassment committees at all factories and raising awareness on the existing laws and policies among workers to combat this issue.

"Women must hold management level positions and actively participate in decision making to ensure safety at workplaces," said Monika Hatsel, deputy country director of Solidarity Center Bangladesh.

ANM Saifuddin, chairman of Standing Committee of ILO and labour affairs, BGMEA; Md Shakil Akter Chowdhury, chairman of WRC; and Bablu Rahman, country manager of Fair Wear Foundation, also spoke.