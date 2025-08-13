Grounded planes put Biman’s schedule in disarray

Experts question carrier’s safety, maintenance regimes

A recent spate of technical glitches in Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft has raised questions about the quality of maintenance and the safety of the national flag carrier's fleet.

At least 10 incidents of such glitches were reported in Boeing and DHC Dash-8 Q400 aircraft before or after take-off in the last month, causing suffering to passengers. Some even missed connecting flights.

"Biman's flight schedules have been seriously disrupted, affecting multiple onward services and increasing operational and passenger-handling costs," a top official of Biman told The Daily Star.

"Biman's flight schedule has almost collapsed, and we are anticipating major service disruptions. We cannot prepare a proper schedule as the availability of aircraft for service remains uncertain," said a senior Biman pilot, requesting anonymity.

Biman's present fleet comprises six Boeing 787s, four Boeing 777-300ERs, four Boeing 737s, and five Dash-8Q400s.

Out of the 19 aircraft, four wide-body planes -- three Dreamliners and one Boeing 777-- remain grounded, worsening the situation, Biman officials said.

Due to the aircraft shortage, Biman was forced to reschedule flights on the Dhaka–Kuwait and Dhaka–Chattogram–Dubai routes yesterday, Biman spokesperson ABM Raoshan Kabir said.

The BG 343 flight to Kuwait was scheduled to fly at 3:45pm, and the Dhaka–Chattogram–Dubai flight at 5:05pm. Both flights were deferred by around 24 hours.

According to Biman, the airline is now operating flights to 21 international and seven domestic destinations.

Aviation experts said technical glitches are common to any airline; however, the recurring nature of the problems has raised concerns about the safety standards and maintenance practices of the state-owned carrier.

According to Biman, in last 30 days, several international flights to Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dammam, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur have faced mechanical problems mid-air.

Even a flight had to return due to malfunctioning toilet flushes.

Allegations have been raised that engineers working in Biman's hangar are not carrying out their jobs properly and with due diligence. Multiple sources attributed the crisis to improper execution of scheduled "checks" and "servicing," a shortage of experienced engineers, and a lack of spare parts.

However, a Biman official said staff in the engineering and maintenance section are overburdened and fatigued due to a shortage of manpower.

The airline authorities have formed several investigation committees this month over the incidents. They have also made comprehensive technical inspections mandatory before any aircraft can take off.

On August 10, a Boeing Dreamliner was grounded at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport due to a fault in its wing flap. With no alternative flight available, 262 passengers were accommodated in hotels at Biman's expense.

Raoshan Kabir, also the general manager (public relations) of Biman, said engineers have already reached Rome with the necessary parts to repair the grounded Dreamliner.

The following day, on August 11, a Dash-8 aircraft returned to Dhaka after 20 minutes into the flight on the way to Chattogram due to an excessive rise in cabin temperature. Passengers were later flown to Chattogram on another aircraft.

Three more aircraft faced technical issues earlier this month.

On August 6, a Bangkok-bound Boeing 737 returned from Myanmar airspace after excessive vibration was detected in one of its engines.

On August 7, an Abu Dhabi-bound Boeing returned to Dhaka after an hour of flight due to malfunctioning flushes in three toilets.

And on August 9, after arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport, a Boeing aircraft suffered a technical problem.

A senior pilot of Biman, requesting anonymity, said two Boeing 737 aircraft, taken on lease in 2010, are facing frequent technical problems even after undergoing heavy "D-check" maintenance at Biman's hangar.

"Concerned pilots reported 13 to 14 issues about these two aircraft to the Engineering department. Officials said they would fix the problems, but the day after repairs, two flights were forced to return to Dhaka mid-air due to excessive engine vibration," the pilot said.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, an aviation expert and a former member of Biman's board, warned that if such a situation continues, the possibility of a fatal disaster cannot be ruled out.

"These recurring technical issues are further damaging the national flag carrier's image. At a time when the airline needs to rebuild its reputation in the market, these repeated incidents are eroding passengers' confidence," he added.

According to Biman, on July 16, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was grounded at Dubai International Airport due to a "wheel defect," returning home 30 hours late after repairs.

In another incident, on July 30, a mechanical fault left a Boeing 737 stranded for six hours at Sharjah Airport.

A senior Biman pilot, wishing anonymity, said, "This is the right time to critically assess how long Biman should continue to rely heavily on the Boeing Component Services Program (CSP), or whether it should move toward developing its own spare parts management strategy based on sound engineering and financial analysis."

Raoshan Kabir admitted the frequency of recent problems is worrying, but insisted passenger safety is never compromised.

"If even the slightest fault is detected, an aircraft will not fly until the problem is fully resolved," he said. "Our skilled engineers are investigating and fixing each incident properly."

He, however, said that each technical fault is different, making it harder to identify a recurring cause. "We are also investigating whether other issues are contributing to the rise in incidents."