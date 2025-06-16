Govt to train 9 lakh youths by 2028 under 'Earn' project: Adviser Asif

Major focus on women, marginalised groups in job-oriented training initiative

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said today that the Department of Youth Development will provide skills training to nine lakh young people, including five lakh women, by 2028 under a new government initiative.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the adviser said the department has already begun working to engage unemployed and untrained youths in economic and social activities through a project titled "Earn".

"The Department of Youth Development has started working to include a total of 9 lakh youths, including 5 lakh young women, who are not in jobs or training, in economic and social activities by 2028," he wrote.

The "Earn" project aims to build capacity in job-oriented, sustainable, and environmentally friendly sectors, create long-term employment opportunities, and promote entrepreneurship through training and microcredit support.

Asif, who also serves as adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, said the project will cover young people aged 15 to 35.

At least 60 percent of the beneficiaries will be women, with two percent from indigenous hill communities and one percent being persons with special needs.

Participants will receive training in six specialised categories, he added.