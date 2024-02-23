Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Feb 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 03:53 AM

Govt taking steps to keep prices under control: Quader

BSS, Dhaka
Fri Feb 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 03:53 AM
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File photo

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government would take all steps to keep the prices of essentials at a tolerable level in Ramadan.

In a statement, Quader condemned and protested the lies and misleading statements spread by BNP leaders, saying that they are circulating a shameless lie that the income of the people of the country has not increased.

"During the BNP-Jamaat regime in 2006, the per capita income was 543 US dollars. Currently the per capita income is 2,765 US dollars. During this period, the per capita income of the people in the country has increased more than five folds," he said.

"BNP leaders... do not speak based on facts. By spreading falsehoods and misinformation, BNP creates confusions," he continued.

He said the government is making all-out efforts to control commodity prices despite facing global challenges.

