Govt secondary schools to admit maximum 55 students per section

Ministry of Education unveiled new policy for class 1-9 admission

The education ministry asked secondary school authorities to admit a maximum of 55 students per section from classes one to nine in the 2025 academic year.

The Ministry of Education unveiled a new policy on admissions in the government secondary schools yesterday.

For admission to class one, students must be over six years old. Age determinations for subsequent classes will be consistent with this guideline, and schools will also set the maximum age limit for admission.

An attested copy of the online birth registration certificate must accompany the admission application to verify the age.

Schools may offer an additional age allowance of up to five years for students with special needs, according to the new policy.

It said the admission process will be overseen by Dhaka Metropolitan Admission Committee led by the director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, along with district-level committees to be headed by deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education will centrally manage the digital lottery programme for admissions, including the application fee and specific dates.

The online admission application fee must follow the Ministry of Education's guidelines. Fees, including session charges, are set according to the ministry's circular.

Students applying to government secondary schools can select a maximum five schools and can also choose a shift in a double-shift school.

To enhance transparency, students must finalise their first choice for admission, which will be recorded in the software.