Govt okays import of 40mw power from Nepal

The government, following India's move, is going to import electricity from Nepal.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs at a meeting, presided over by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, yesterday approved the import of 40 megawatts of electricity from Nepal using India's power grid.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board will buy the electricity through direct purchase method.

The development comes months after Kathmandu and Dhaka agreed to sign a 25-year agreement for electricity import from the Himalayan nation. The two sides, however, are yet to negotiate the tariff.

Nepal and Bangladesh inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the power sector in 2018.

Nepal and India have agreed to cooperate in the power sector at the sub-regional level of the "Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal" initiative, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Bangladesh is turning to external sources to diversify electricity supply and increase the share of renewables in its energy mix.

The country is eager to buy 500MW of electricity from Nepal, which has the potential to produce more than 72,000MWs from hydropower.

Yesterday, the cabinet committee on purchase also approved the draft of "Terminal Use Agreement and Implementation", initiated between the state-owned Petrobangla and Summit Oil and Shipping Co Ltd.

Under the agreement, Petrobangla will pay $300,000 a day to Summit Oil as regasification charge for using Summit's floating terminal that has a capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day in Moheshkhali.

The cabinet also approved a commerce ministry bid to buy 2.20 crore litres of soybean oil, at Tk 154.52 a litre, directly from a Romania supplier.

In addition, the meeting gave a go ahead to the purchase of electricity from a 100MW solar power plant to be established in Tangail's Basail by a consortium of Renewable Energy UK Ltd, Badal Construction Ltd, and G-Tech Solution Ltd.

The electricity will be bought at US 9.95cent (Tk 10.99) per kilowatt hour for a 20-year period. It will require the state to spend Tk 3,561 crore to buy the power.

The committee also approved a 100MW solar power plant to be set up in Cox's Bazar by another consortium of KAI Bangladesh Aluminium Ltd and Altech Aluminium Industries Ltd.

The purchase rate will be US 9.89cent (Tk 10.98) and the government will have to pay Tk 3,556 crore during the 20-year tenure.

The committee also approved a proposal for buying 33.60 lakh million British thermal units of LNG from the spot market at a cost of Tk 691.73 crore.

Besides, the committee approved multiple proposals to import 2.50 lakh tonnes of various fertilisers from different countries.