Govt declares 3 new days for nat’l observance

July 16 - Shaheed Abu Sayed Day

August 5 - July Mass Uprising Day

August 8 - New Bangladesh Day

The interim government yesterday declared August 5 as "July Mass Uprising Day" to commemorate the student-led protests that toppled the Sheikh Hasina regime that day last year.

It also declared August 8 as "New Bangladesh Day", marking the formation of the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, and July 16 as "Shaheed Abu Sayed Day" in memory of Abu Sayed, a student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University who was shot dead by police during protests in the district.

The Cabinet Division issued three separate circulars announcing the observance of these days. All relevant ministries, divisions, and agencies have been asked to mark the occasions every year.

The July Mass Uprising Day has been included in the Cabinet Division's "Ka" category of national and international days, while the other two fall under the "Kha" category.

The categories determine the level of formality and resources allocated to each observance. "Ka" covers days of major national significance, often marked by extensive ceremonies, official participation, and possible government holidays. "Kha" includes other important days such as National Social Services Day and International Anti-Corruption Day, but these do not necessarily carry a public holiday.

In Bangla alphabetical order, "Ka" and "Kha" correspond to "A" and "B".