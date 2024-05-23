Govt to buy 261 SUVs for DCs, UNOs

Deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers are going to get 261 SUVs worth about Tk 1.46 crore each.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this month endorsed the public administration ministry's proposal for purchasing the SUVs, said sources at the ministry and the Cabinet Division.

The process for buying these vehicles was initiated before the January 7 national election, but it was later halted in the face of criticism from different quarters.

Though the total expenditure was initially estimated at Tk 381 crore, the figure will increase now as the taka depreciated recently.

The Cabinet Committee on Purchase gave the go-ahead to the proposal on October 11 last year, but the Prime Minister's Office then asked the public administration ministry about the rationale for buying the SUVs.

The PMO wanted to know the present conditions of the vehicles bought under the government's development projects, under what criteria the price of a SUV was fixed, how many cars the field level administration had and what were their conditions.

The PMO later approved the proposal after having an explanation from the ministry, sources at the ministry said.

However, the public administration ministry is yet to receive formal directives from the PMO in this regard.

"We have been informed verbally that the prime minister has approved the proposal. Pragati Industries Ltd will be allowed to purchase the SUVs once we receive a formal order," a ministry official told The Daily Star, wishing anonymity.

Speaking to this correspondent, another official said the authorities usually follows the Direct Purchase Method (DPM) for prioritised purchases of the government.

"Since these SUVs will be bought by a government organisation, Pragati, there will be no need for floating a tender," the official added.

According to the proposal, the SUVs are needed to conduct mobile court drives, maintain law and order, and ensure uninterrupted movement of officials involved in election duties.

The public administration ministry had initially proposed purchasing 461 SUVs -- 96 for the district administration and 365 for the upazila administration.

The finance ministry, however, advised the public administration ministry to cut the number of the vehicles. The ministry later sent a revised proposal on procuring 261 SUVs.