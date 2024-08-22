Flood water disrupts traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway was disrupted after Cumilla's Chauddagram Sadar upazila was inundated by floodwater early today.

The flood situation of the district has deteriorated further due to heavy rains and onrush of water from India.

As the floodwater on the highway increased in the morning, vehicular movement has been restricted, said Cumilla Mia Bazar Highway Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Lokman Hossain.

But part of the highway in the affected area is still operational, the OC said.

Water Development Board Superintending Engineer Abdul Latif said the Gumti river was flowing 70cm above the danger level.

The locally constructed wooden steel bridge at Asmania Bazar in Titas upazila collapsed due to the heavy current of the Gumti river. Locals said they didn't see this much current in the river in the last 40 years.

Visiting the northern area of Gumti, it was seen that the water of the river in the Burichang Babu Bazar area touched the level of the bank. At some points, the water dam was overflowing.

Locals repaired some of the parts of the dam throughout the night, to prevent its collapse. If the dam is submerged, people residing on the Gumti would be badly affected.

In Chauddagram Miar Bazar, the Kakri river is overflowing at some points.

Meanwhile, Nangolkot upazila has been submerged in flood waters due to the increase in water level in the Dakatia river.

Locals feared a deterioration of the situation if rain continues.