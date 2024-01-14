Flight operations disrupted at Dhaka airport due to dense fog

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) were disrupted for around 13 hours today due to dense fog.

Two international flights that failed to land at Dhaka airport was diverted to Kolkata airport, Executive Director of HSIA, Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, told The Daily Star.

He said flights could not operate normally from 8:20pm last night to 9:30am today due to fog, adding that the operations resumed after the visibility improved around 9:30am.

The diverted flight returned to HSIA after 9:30am when visibility improved for landing at the HSIA, said Kamrul Islam.