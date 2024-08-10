Five more SC judges resign

Five more judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court resigned from their posts today.

The five judges are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

They sent their resignation letters to the president through the law ministry, SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan told The Daily Star.

"I have forwarded the resignation letters to the law ministry for taking the necessary decision," he said, adding that they voluntarily resigned from their offices.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan stepped down from his post. His decision came following a protest today from students, who issued an ultimatum to him and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1:00pm.