First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins

The first phase of the 57th Biswa Ijtema began this morning after the Fazr prayer along the banks of the Turag River in Tongi of Gazipur.

Maulana Ahmad Buttullah of Pakistan gave the opening sermon (Ambayan) to the congregation.

The Tabligh Jamaat-organised event, the second-largest Muslim congregation globally, is being simultaneously translated into Bengali by the country's Maulana Nurur Rahman.

Amidst various challenges, including cold and rain, hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees have gathered from around the world at Ijtema grounds to take part in the Tabligh Jamaat-organised event, the second-largest Muslim congregation globally.

The first phase of this year's Ijtema, will conclude with the final supplication on Sunday. The second phase of the Ijtema will commence on February 9.

After Maulana Ahmad Buttullah's sermon, Pakistan's Maulana Ziaul Haq is scheduled to deliver an educational discourse, media coordinator M Habibullah Rayhan said.

Following the educational discourse, preparations for the country's largest Juma prayer will commence. Maulana Kari Jobayer will lead prayer on the Ijtema ground. After that, Jordan's Maulana Umar Khateeb will deliver a sermon, Bangladesh's Maulana Jobayer will speak after the Asr prayer, and India's Maulana Ahmad Lat will address the congregation after the Maghrib prayer.

People from various countries, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Europe, America, and Africa, have gathered for the Ijtema.

To maintain safety and law and order in and around the Ijtema ground, thousands of police personnel have been deployed. In addition to the police, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) is also active. The situation is being monitored from a watchtower.