ASI on way to Ijtema duty killed in Gazipur road accident

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after a bus hit his motorcycle in Tongi this morning while he was on his way to his post at the Ijtema ground.

The accident took place in Tongi Milgate area on ​​the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 7:00 am, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting Tongi East Police Station's Officer-in-charge Mostafizur Rahman.

Hasan was an ASI of Manikganj District Court, OC Mostafizur said.

He was going to the Ijtema ground on a motorcycle when a bus of Balaka Paribahan rammed his bike.

Police rushed to the spot and took him to Tongi Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital. He was later was sent to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor), in Dhaka.

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Police Commissioner Ibrahim Hossain confirmed the death.