Adequate security measures taken for Ijtema: law enforcers

Rab DG says no specific threat of militant attack centering the event

Law enforcement agencies have taken adequate security measures at and around the Biswa Ijtema venue to ensure security of the devotees, authorities said today.

M Khurshid Hossain, director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), said there is no specific threat of a militant attack centring the event.

"However, we are on alert," he said while talking to reporters after visiting the control room of Rab at Ijtema venue in Tongi.

Rab is ready to tackle any untoward situation at Ijtema venue and adjacent areas, the Rab DG added.

Alongside the other law enforcement agencies, Rab will perform duties to ensure security of the devotees, he added.

Besides, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun visited the places designated for foreign devotees.

Talking to reporters, he said security measures have been taken to ensure smooth congregation of devotees at the Ijtema venue. He also said he is not aware of any threat.

CCTVs has been installed while patrol teams have been deployed to maintain security at and around the venue, said the IGP, adding that choppers will be deployed for aerial surveillance.

People can join Ijtema without any fear, he said.