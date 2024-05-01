First heatwave, now water crisis

Sufferings of Dhaka dwellers continue to escalate

Amid the severe heat wave, there is an acute water crisis in various areas of the capital.

The areas include Shewrapara, Kathalbagan, Azimpur, Nandipara, Ibrahimpur, Solmaid, Matikata, Malibagh, and Mohammadpur. Besides, there have been complaints that water is not available at all in some areas.

Additionally, in some places, the available water is smelly and dirty, alleged locals.

However, Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) said there is no shortage of water supply in the city. There are temporary problems in some places based on the area, mainly due to the depletion of groundwater level, increased demand for water due to excessive heat and fewer deep tube-wells than required.

According to consumers of Nawabganj, Jafrabad and Katasur of Wasa zone-2; Barabagh, Manipur, Agargaon and Mirpur-12 of zone-4; Gulshan-1, road 83 of Gulshan-2 and Malibagh Bazar Road of zone-5, they are not getting water as per demand.

"The little water that comes late at night does not meet the demand. We coped by collecting water from Wasa via their trucks." — Monir Hossen Kathalbagan Bazar

Residensts of Nandipara and F block of Banasree under zone-6; Rasulpur, Pagla, Shahi Mohalla, Nurbagh, Adarshnagar, Nama Shyampur, Nischintapur, Delpara, Shantidhara and Daulatpur under zone-7 and Ibrahimpur, East Shewrapara of zone-10 echoed the same.

Monir Hossen of Kathalbagan Bazar said, "The little water that comes late at night does not meet the demand. We coped by collecting water from Wasa via their trucks."

Janatul Ferdousi, of Azimpur New Paltan Lane area, said, "We have very little water supply here. There is no water in the morning. We take water from the reserve tank on the ground floor, where there is also a shortage. We are living a miserable life in this scorching heat."

Mubibul Hasan, a resident of East Shewrapara, said he has not been getting water for some time. The residents of the building are suffering a lot. After a day or two, a small car from Wasa provides water to their buildings.

According to Wasa, the production of water in the city exceeds the demand. At present, the demand for water is 260 crore litres per day, while Wasa's production capacity is 270 crore litres.

Contacted, the officials said if there is a water problem, people should contact the Wasa hotline number 16162 and they will take measures to solve the problem within 24-72 hours.

"Besides, there are some complications in terms of water supply in some areas. Water supply has been continued in those places through alternative arrangements. There is no big problem anywhere in the city. Problems are emerging in some areas and are being resolved at a rapid pace," claimed AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director of Dhaka Wasa.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Wasa has set up water tanks in different parts of the city to quench the thirst of people amid the heatwave.

Besides, Dhaka North City Corporation also distributes fresh water to pedestrians using three mobile vans, said Mokbul Hossain, spokesperson of DNCC.