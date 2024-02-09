Fighting in Myanmar: Residents start returning to Ghumdhum

People in Bandarban started returning to their homes along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border as the sound of shelling and gunshots have not been heard since Wednesday.

Residents of villages in Ghumdhum area of Naikkhongchhari upazila were forced to flee earlier last week as mortar shells and bullets frequently crossed the border amid fighting between Myanmar junta forces and an armed group called Arakan Army.

Officials opened makeshift shelters for the residents as bullets and explosives from Myanmar killed two people, injured several others, and caused damage to properties on this side of the border since February 4.

Officials evacuated several villages on Tuesday, a day after a woman and a Rohingya man were killed in Ghumdhum in a mortar explosion.

Some houses in the neighbourhoods were still empty last night as the families were afraid of another escalation across the border, according to Anwarul Islam, a member of Ghumdhum Union Parishad.

Last week, more than 120 people, including small children and women, were forced to spend nights at Uttar Ghumdhum Govt Primary School.

Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Tumbru, said he and his three children and wife went to a relative's home on February 4.

"We suffered a lot. The children are traumatised," he said while returning to his home yesterday.

Amina Begum and Farid Uddin, two farmers of Tumbru, said as they could not tend to their farm, the vegetable plants had almost dried due to lack of water.

In Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, police last night found the bullet-ridden body of an unidentified man near the border at Thaingkhali.

At least 137 Myanmar troops walked across the border to Bangladesh in that area.

In Nayapara area, children found an unexploded mortar shell around midday, officials said, adding that they have taken cautionary measures.

Last week, 330 members of Myanmar army, border guards, police, immigration and other officials took refuge in Bangladesh, said a statement from the Border Guard Bangladesh yesterday.

Meanwhile, Asia-based rights body Fortify Rights has called on the Bangladesh government to probe the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) members for their potential involvement in atrocities and to align the findings with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into crimes against the Rohingya population.

Matthew Smith, CEO of Fortify Rights, said, "These border guards might have information that could help hold perpetrators accountable for the Rohingya genocide and other crimes unfolding in Myanmar, and they should be properly investigated."

Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin yesterday said it was worth considering whether Bangladesh should seek compensation for the death of two people.

About the Myanmar troops taking refuge in Bangladesh, she said, "Myanmar authorities will take them back at the soonest."