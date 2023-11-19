A festival of fish lovers

If someone visits Joypurhat's Panchsira Bazar now, they will observe the place has transformed into a bustling fish market, with buyers and sellers engaging in spirited transactions over a wide variety of fish from early hours of the day.

The array of fish varieties graces the stalls, mostly local varieties such as rohu, katla, mrigel, chital, baghair, boal, and Indian salmon, among others, creating an atmosphere of festivity and commerce.

The "Jamaishashthi Maacher Mela", a popular fish fair, kicked off at Panchsira Bazar under Kalai upazila of Joypurhat yesterday. Historically, sons-in-law used to buy fish from the fair for their brides' households. The fair begins on the first Saturday of the Bangla month of Agrahayan.

Like every year, the fair is drawing thousands of locals, alongside traders and visitors from different districts.

Over the decades, the fair has become an occasion for family reunions, bonding, and festivity for the community, showcasing local customs and traditions.

Villagers and traders from distant locations eagerly wait for this time of the year to travel to Panchsira Bazar and partake in the festivity.

Bimal Kumar, a fish trader from Madaripur village, said the fair serves as a platform to encourage fish lovers and farmers alike.

"This year, a kilogramme of fish is being sold between Tk 250 and Tk 850 based on varieties. A large 22-kg Indian salmon fish was sold this morning," he said.

Anwar Ali, Kalai upazila fisheries officer, said, "These events encourage fish farmers and traders, promoting enthusiasm and participation in the trade."

Despite the recent economic downturn faced by the fisheries sector, the fair continues to thrive. However, in light of the rising market prices, fish sellers acknowledged a slight reduction in sales compared to previous years.

They emphasised that the fair is still facilitating substantial transactions and creating a sense of camaraderie among fish enthusiasts.