Fri Aug 22, 2025
Ferry services suspended at Paturia as ramp snaps

Ferry services at Ghat-4 of Paturia in Manikganj have remained suspended since early yesterday after a pontoon and ramp were washed away by the Padma.

Abdus Salam, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation in the district, said operations came to a halt around 4:00am when the rope of the ramp snapped as Ro-Ro ferry attempted to dock.

The pontoon and ramp drifted away under strong currents before being pulled back near the ghat with the help of a tugboat.

According to the BIWTC official, efforts are underway to reinstall the structure, but ferry services will remain suspended until repairs are completed.

