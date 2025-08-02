‘Fascism research institute’ banner now hangs at AL central office

A large red banner reading "International Fascism and Genocide Research Institute" now hangs in front of the abandoned central office of the Bangladesh Awami League in the capital's Gulistan area.

During a visit on Saturday, workers were seen clearing bricks, rubble, and garbage from various floors. The ground and the second floor had already been cleaned, they said.

Cleaning began on the ground floor on Wednesday morning. Many curious pedestrians stopped to take photos of the building.

Shakhawat Hossain, a man estimated to be in his early 30s, said they were preparing the building to set up the International Fascism and Genocide Research Institute.

When asked who assigned them the task, he said, "We will disclose that after July 31."

Several young men were sitting on plastic chairs in front of the building. One cleaner said they were students.

On the afternoon of August 5 last year, during a student-led mass uprising, the Awami League's central office was vandalised and set on fire.

Looting continued for days, and furniture and metal fixtures were taken away.

Afterwards, the building turned into a public toilet, used by homeless people, rickshaw pullers, and labourers. It also became a gathering place for drug users and vagrants, locals alleged.

Amir Hossain, an employee at a shop in Ramna Bhaban opposite the AL office, said the new banner was put up on Wednesday. "Since then, many journalists and curious people have come to see what's happening," he said.

He said water had accumulated on the ground floor, which was being cleared by Wasa. "After August 5, the building was used as a public toilet, and drug addicts stayed there at night," he said.

Dulal Patowari, a security guard at Ramna Bhaban, recalled, "When I started this job 16 years ago, the building was full of activity. It was a powerhouse. But after August 5, it became the opposite."

Contacted, Shahriar Ali, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said a police team has been stationed at the site since November last year.

He confirmed that work on the site is ongoing with support from Wasa and the city corporation.

"We do not know exactly who they [the youth overseeing the work] are, but they introduced themselves as 'July Fighters'," he said.

The previous party office in Gulistan was demolished to make way for this 10-storey building. It was officially inaugurated on June 23, 2018, by AL president and then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The new building cost around Tk 15 crore.