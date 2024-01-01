Farm-friendly policies working wonders

Bangladesh now among top 10 crop growers in the world

Agriculture is an incredible success story for Bangladesh.

In the last five decades after independence, the country has reached many millstones in farm sector, uplifting people's livelihood, creating employment, and contributing 13.47 percent to the national GDP.

The significance of this boost is more relevant at time when inflations are high. As commodity prices are expected to remain high on the back of the second-round effects from rising fuel and food prices, agro production can go a long way in taming the raging market.

Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries, with 1,119 people living per square kilometre, according to the population and housing census 2022. Every year, farmland is shrinking due to non-agricultural use of the land.

Despite these and many other odds, agricultural production is increasing every year.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the total yield of 28 major products was 961.46 lakh tonnes in 2022-2023, compared to 667.53 lakh tonnes in 2012-13, representing a 44 percent increase in production over the last 10 years.

The country recorded $843 million from export of agricultural products in 2022-23, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.

Bangladesh is also one of the top importers of food grain. According to an FAO report released in 2023, the country imported 1.25 crore tonnes of food grain in 2021, making it the third among food-importing nations.

But due to increased crop production, the country emerged as one of the top 10 countries in producing at least 18 crops, according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

According to FAO data, Bangladesh stands second in producing jute, chillies, and dry chillies, as well as areca nuts.

In 2022, the country produced 15.29 lakh tonnes of jute, affectionately called the golden fibre, while India ranked at the top with 17.57 lakh tonne production.

The country earned $912.25 million by exporting jute, making it the fifth biggest export item.

It also produced 624,825 tonnes of chillies and dry chillies and 333,724 tonnes of areca nuts, securing second position in both items.

In terms of yield of rice, Bangladesh holds third position globally, producing around 391 lakh tonnes of the staple in 2022-23, after China and India.

The country also ranks third in garlic production, with a production of 526,819 tonnes in 2022, also behind China and India.

The country secured third position in sugar crop yield, with a total production of 215,065 tonnes, behind Myanmar, according to Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute (BSRI).

Bangladesh stands fourth in the production of spice and aromatic crops, with the harvest reaching 48.755 lakh tonnes in 2022, according to FAO data.

Spice export fetched $42.38 million for the country in 2022, according to EPB data.

The country holds fifth position in producing berry-like fruits, with a production of 83,570 tonnes, and also in onion production, with a yield of 2,517,070 tonnes last year.

With a yield of 618,542 tonnes last year, Bangladesh is the world's sixth eggplant grower.

The country secured seventh position in production of tropical fruits, including jackfruits, lichis, and others, with a total yield of 1,171,142 tonnes in 2022. It also holds the same position in potato production. Last year, Bangladesh produced 10,144,835 of the vegetables, FAO data shows.

Bangladesh also secured eighth position in producing mangoes, guavas, and mangosteens, having a total production of 1,452,303 tonnes, and in dry lentils yield with a 190,743-tonne harvest last year.

With a total production of 718,629 tonnes of pumpkins, squash, and gourds last year, the country maintains the same eighth position.

Additionally, it produced 440,000 tonnes of tea leaves in 2022, maintaining the same position and earning $2.34 million from exporting tea.

The country also ranks eighth in growing other pulse-family items, having a total production of 147,755 tonnes last year. The country also holds the same position as it grew 342,306 tonnes of cauliflower and broccoli last year.

Besides, according to FAO data, Bangladesh secured 15th position in coconut production, and ranked 16th having grown 16,67,193 tonnes of other fresh vegetables.

Agricultural Minister Abdur Razzaque attributes the success to the government's farm-friendly policies.

For example, the current Awami League government's first cabinet meeting on January 7, 2009, just a day after the AL-led grand alliance assumed office, made a crucial decision.

At the meeting, the government decided to reduce prices of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) to Tk 25 from Tk 90, TSP to Tk 22 from Tk 82, Potassium to Tk 15 from Tk 60, and Uria to Tk 16 from Tk 20, the minister added.

He also said the government expanded agricultural research over the last one decade.

"All of these have led to the success of the agricultural sector," he told The Daily Star.

The government will now focus on transforming traditional agriculture to modern and commercial agriculture.

"For this transition, we have placed the highest importance on agro-processing and agro-farming. Additionally, the government is working to increase cold storage and multi-cold storage facilities in the country," he said.

But despite the many advancements in farm production, Bangladesh faces two challenges, said Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) Emeritus Professor MA Sattar Mandal.

"The first challenge is maintaining the prices of agricultural products at a reasonably competitive level, and the second challenge is ensuring the profitability of agricultural products. If we can address these two challenges, the country's agriculture sector will be more advanced in the future," said Prof Sattar, also a former vice-chancellor of BAU.