Factory Closure: RMG workers block Airport Road for two hours

At least 300 garment workers blocked the Airport Road in Banani for over two hours yesterday, protesting the closure of their factory without any prior notice.

Workers of Apparels Industries Limited blocked the road in front of Sainik Club around 8:30am, halting vehicular movement in the area.

Following the demonstration, tailback was created on both sides of the Banani-Airport Road and its nearby alleys.

The workers alleged that the authorities hung the closure notice on the main gate without paying the salary for the month of April to its staffers and workers.

Officer-in-Charge of Banani Police Station Kazi Shahan Haque said upon request from the law enforcers, the workers left the road after 10:30am.

The Daily Star could not reach the factory authorities for comments.