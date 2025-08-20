Extortion disrupting development projects in Rangamati

Armed groups demand money from contractors, despite police claims of action

From schools and mosques to bridges and culverts, development projects in Rangamati are routinely disrupted by armed groups demanding money, with contractors and workers reporting threats, abductions, and stalled work.

Locals say law enforcers have failed to make arrests despite repeated complaints.

On June 26, around seven to eight armed men stormed the Rangamati Science and Technology University (RMSTU) campus around 10:45pm. They threatened workers constructing an academic building, ordered them to halt work until money was paid, and seized their phones. CCTV footage confirmed the incident, but two months later no arrests have been made.

RMSTU Proctor Saddam Hossain said, "After the incident, we filed a general diary for the security of our teachers and staff."

Superintendent of Police SM Forhad Hossain said investigators are working on the case but the CCTV footage is too unclear to identify suspects.

Similar incidents continue across the district. On February 3, 12–14 armed men on motorcycles demanded 5% of project costs at a Rajnagar Bazar construction site. When refused, they threatened workers at gunpoint and took away six phones. A week later, in the same area, armed men abducted two people for ransom.

Religious sites have also been targeted. During the construction of a model mosque in Banarupa, five to six armed men arrived by speedboat, demanded Tk 40 lakh, and forced the contractor to pay Tk 24 lakh before work could resume. "They came with weapons and ordered the contractor to stop," said caretaker Shariatullah.

Authorities insist they act when complaints arise. "If we receive information about extortion, police file cases and take action," said SP Forhad.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Habib Ullah acknowledged the situation, saying, "We try to continue projects through coordinated efforts, with support from the Bangladesh Army in remote areas."

One key project under pressure is the 26-km Longadu–Naniarchar road, seen as vital for tourism and security. Work continues under army and police protection. "Continuous security has been directed so that armed groups cannot interfere," said SP Forhad, noting the road will cut travel time by two hours once completed.