Ex-state minister Enam sued over Savar protest death

A total of 321 Awami League leaders and activists have been charged with the killing of a university student, who was beaten and shot dead in Savar during the student-led uprising.

Former state minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman and former chairman of Savar Upazila Parishad Monjurul Alam Rajib are among the accused.

Md Alamgir, the father of the deceased Sajjad Hossain, 29, filed the case at Savar Model Police Station on Monday.

The other accused include former Savar municipality mayor Haji Abdul Gani, Ward Councilor Nazrul Islam Manik Molla, and former President of Savar Upazila Chhatra League Atiqur Rahman.

More than 500 unnamed people were also accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Sajjad, a student at Sonargaon University in Narayanganj, was at a shop in the Sadar area around 10:30am on August 5 when Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League activists allegedly chased the protesters and opened fire on them.

Sajjad was critically injured after being caught, beaten, and shot.

He died around 1:00pm the following day while receiving treatment at Enam Medical College Hospital.

Plaintiff Alamgir told The Daily Star: "I filed the case based on what I heard from people and witnesses. I don't personally know any of the accused."