Ex-MP Fazle Karim faces attempted murder charges

Former Chattogram-6 MP ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury and 26 other people have been accused of attempted murder, kidnapping and extortion.

Sirajuddaula, a former chairman of Paschimgujra Union Parishad under Raozan Upazila, filed the case in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Golam Sarwar on Monday.

The plaintiff's lawyer Sabuj Talukdar told The Daily Star that Awami League leader Fazle Karim's associates Shahabuddin, Sujatul Islam, Tony Barua, Liton Dey, Md Anwar and Mohammad Masud were also named in the case.

The court accepted the complaint and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

The case statement says that on September 12, 2022, Sirajuddaula was forcibly taken from his residence on instructions from Fazle Karim.

At that time, the accused ransacked and looted the house. Later, they confined Sirajuddaula to a room, where they cut his hair and stripped him.

They informed the police the next day and handed him over to the law enforcers along with the weapons.

Sirajuddaula was sent to jail in an arms case afterwards, he said in the case.

Lawyer Sabuj said that hundreds of people of Raozan were subjected to Fazle Karim's torture, but they had to remain silent for a long time. They are now seeking justice as Fazle Karim and his party have been toppled.