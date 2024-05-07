Evaluate economic prospect before taking up projects: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to assess economic possibilities and benefit first before taking any development project.

She said, "Before taking any development project with huge investment, we should first think how many people will be benefited by the project and what will be its economic prospect."

The premier said this while witnessing the outline of a programme of the Roads and Highways Department to help build Smart Bangladesh by 2041 at her official Gono Bhaban residence in the capital this morning.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen afterwards.

Hasina also gave necessary instructions and asked all concerned to attach priority on avoiding unnecessary expenses and accomplish the projects at the quickest possible time.

The premier said the countrymen are getting the benefit as some infrastructural development has taken place quickly. Her government is running the state with a target, she added.

After coming to power in 1996, her government's first priority was to ensure food and nutrition security for the people, she continued.

"We have successfully ensured the food security with increasing food production through research," she added.

"Now, our target is to transform the country into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041. We have been working to implement the vision," she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.